Shafaq News- Khuzestan

Shush Castle, a historic landmark in the city of Shush in southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan province, reflects the area’s archaeological and cultural heritage. Built primarily of brick on an ancient Elamite archaeological mound, the castle is locally known as the “Brick Museum.”

Ali Boueri, head of the heritage department in Shush, told Shafaq News that the castle is an important landmark connected to the city’s long history, including the ancient Elamite civilization and archaeological remains dating to the Achaemenid period. He stressed the importance of protecting such sites as part of the region’s historical legacy.

Boueri explained that the castle was built around 120 years ago, in the 19th century, on an elevated archaeological site associated with the history of Shush. “Its imposing structure and elevated position offer views across parts of the city and the surrounding area.”

Archaeological excavations in the area uncovered ancient bricks that were collected and reused in the castle’s construction. This gave the building its distinctive architectural character and helped establish its local name, the “Brick Museum,” Boueri noted.

The castle is also part of the wider archaeological landscape of Shush, historically known as Susa, one of the region’s oldest centers of civilization. Successive Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and later civilizations left behind major architectural and cultural remains.

The ancient city of Susa was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2015 in recognition of its historical and archaeological significance and the evidence it provides of the development of ancient civilizations.

Shush lies about 130 kilometers north of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan province. Its location near the Karkheh and Dez rivers helped support human settlement and the growth of civilizations in the area over the centuries.

The city is also home to several historical and religious landmarks, including remains of the Elamite civilization, architectural sites from the Achaemenid period, and the shrine of the biblical prophet Daniel, which attracts visitors from within Iran and abroad.

Together, these sites make Shush an important destination for visitors and researchers interested in ancient civilizations, religious history and cultural tourism.

Boueri stressed the need for continued efforts to protect and maintain Shush Castle, raise awareness of its historical and architectural significance, and promote cultural tourism in Khuzestan province to help preserve the city’s heritage for future generations.