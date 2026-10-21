Qatar, Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia sign defense pact

Qatar, Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia sign defense pact
2026-10-21T14:34:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar, Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia have signed a multilateral memorandum of understanding between their defense ministries to promote defense cooperation and strengthen military capabilities, according to separate statements from the Qatari and Turkish defense ministries.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the memorandum, signed in Doha under the name “Badr Memorandum,” reflects a commitment to strengthening cooperation and developing strategic partnerships. It aims to promote defense manufacturing, enhance the four countries’ defense capabilities, and expand cooperation in technical defense training, research and development.

The Qatari ministry described the memorandum as economically significant for the signatories, adding that the agreement would leverage each country’s defense manufacturing capabilities to foster cooperation and integration, develop defense industries, and meet the needs of allied and friendly countries. 

Turkish Defense Ministry said the memorandum seeks to encourage cooperation in military production and strengthen the four countries’ military capabilities. “The agreement would help develop solutions and establish industrial sectors aligned with the evolution of modern defense systems.”

In August, Turkiye signed the Mecca mutual defense agreement with Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country, and Saudi Arabia. The agreement stipulates that an attack on any one of the parties would be considered an attack on all.

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