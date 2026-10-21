Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar, Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia have signed a multilateral memorandum of understanding between their defense ministries to promote defense cooperation and strengthen military capabilities, according to separate statements from the Qatari and Turkish defense ministries.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the memorandum, signed in Doha under the name “Badr Memorandum,” reflects a commitment to strengthening cooperation and developing strategic partnerships. It aims to promote defense manufacturing, enhance the four countries’ defense capabilities, and expand cooperation in technical defense training, research and development.

The Qatari ministry described the memorandum as economically significant for the signatories, adding that the agreement would leverage each country’s defense manufacturing capabilities to foster cooperation and integration, develop defense industries, and meet the needs of allied and friendly countries.

توقيع مذكرة التفاهم "بدر" لتعزيز التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية في خطوة تعكس الالتزام بتعزيز التعاون المشترك وتطوير الشراكات الاستراتيجية، جرى اليوم في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة توقيع مذكرة التفاهم "بدر" متعددة الأطراف بين كل من وزارة الدفاع القطرية، وزارة الدفاع الاندونيسية، وزارة الدفاع الباكستانية، ووزارة الدفاع التركية، وهيئة تنظيم الإنتاج الصناعي للدفاع في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وأمانة الصناعات الدفاعية التابعة لرئاسة الجمهورية التركية. حضر توقيع المذكرة كل من سعادة الشيخ سعود بن عبدالرحمن بن حسن آل ثاني نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الدولة لشؤون الدفاع، سعادة السيد خواجه محمد آصف وزير الدفاع الباكستاني، وسعادة السيد يشار غولر وزير الدفاع التركي، وسعادة المارشال يوسف جوهاري نائب وزير الدفاع الإندونيسي لشؤون اللوجستيات والصناعات الدفاعية والتكنولوجيا، والبروفيسور خلوق غورغون رئيس هيئة الصناعات الدفاعية التركية (SSB). وتهدف مذكرة التفاهم إلى التعاون في مجال التصنيع الدفاعي، وتعزيز القدرات الدفاعية بين الدول الأربعة، والتعاون في مجال التدريب الدفاعي التقني، ومجالات البحث والتطوير، مما يسهم في إيجاد حلول وصناعات تليق بتطور الدفاعات الحديثة. وتعد هذه المذكرة ذات أهمية اقتصادية كبيرة للدول الموقعة حيث سيتم استغلال قدرات كل دولة في مجال التصنيع الدفاعي، بما يحقق التعاون والتكامل وتنمية قدرات الصناعات الدفاعية، مما يلبي احتياجات الدول الحليفة والصديقة. — وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) October 21, 2026

Turkish Defense Ministry said the memorandum seeks to encourage cooperation in military production and strengthen the four countries’ military capabilities. “The agreement would help develop solutions and establish industrial sectors aligned with the evolution of modern defense systems.”

In August, Turkiye signed the Mecca mutual defense agreement with Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country, and Saudi Arabia. The agreement stipulates that an attack on any one of the parties would be considered an attack on all.