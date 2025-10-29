Peace talks with Afghanistan failed, Pakistan says

Shafaq News – Islamabad

Negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan collapsed, the Pakistani government announced on Wednesday, accusing Kabul’s authorities of “deception and manipulation.”

In a post on X, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the failure of talks could lead to “open war,” stressing that “Pakistan would need to use only a fraction of its military arsenal to destroy the Taliban regime and force it back into the mountains.”

Asif accused the Taliban of “pushing Afghanistan toward another conflict to preserve their grip on power and sustain their war economy,” adding, “If they are determined to harm their own people again, they must face the consequences.”

While on the request of brotherly countries who were persistently being beseeched by Taliban Regime, Pakistan indulged in talks to give peace a chance, venomous statements by certain Afghan officials clearly reflect the devious and splintered mindset of Taliban regime.

In response, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qani cautioned that any Pakistani attack would be met with a “harsh response that will serve as a lesson to Pakistan.” He told the Ariana News Agency, “We do not possess nuclear weapons, but NATO and the United States failed to subdue Afghanistan in twenty years.”

The shared border between the two countries remains closed amid ongoing tensions, with crossings limited to Afghans expelled from Pakistan since 2023.