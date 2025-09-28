Afghan Taliban frees US citizen after Qatari mediation

Shafaq News – Kabul

On Sunday, the Taliban released US citizen Amir Amiri, who had been held in Afghanistan since December 2024, following mediation by Qatar.

According to Reuters, the handover took place after the arrival of US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler in Kabul on September 28. The Taliban Foreign Ministry confirmed that Amiri, 36, was transferred to Boehler and flown to Doha for medical checks.

Boehler has visited Kabul several times this year to negotiate detainee releases. In March, another American, George Glezmann, was freed after more than two years in custody.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Qatar’s role as mediator in a post on X, pledging that President Donald Trump “will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home.”

Today we welcome home Amir Amiry, an American who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan. I want to thank Qatar for helping secure his freedom. @POTUS has made it clear we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is back home. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 28, 2025

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who met Boehler during the visit, described the release as a “positive step” in relations with Washington, insisting that detainee issues are not viewed “through a political lens.”

Rights groups, however, urged greater transparency about detainees and pressed the Taliban to allow independent monitoring of prison conditions.