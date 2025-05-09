Turkiye to pipe 6 million cubic meters of gas daily to Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye will begin supplying Syria with 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day within three months, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Friday.

“The gas, amounting to 2 billion cubic meters annually, will fuel a power plant in Aleppo to support electricity generation,” Bayraktar said in a press interview, confirming that infrastructure work is underway on the Syrian side and that the pipeline from Turkiye’s Kilis province has already reached the border.

The minister also disclosed that Turkiye is currently supplying around 200 megawatts of electricity to northern Syria. “The initiative forms part of Ankara’s broader effort to stabilize conditions in Syria and help restore basic services in areas ravaged by 13 years of war.”

In parallel diplomatic efforts, Washington has endorsed a Qatari initiative to fund public sector salaries in Syria—a move viewed as a lifeline for the country’s transitional administration. Three sources confirmed to Reuters that the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is expected to issue a formal waiver exempting Qatari funds from sanctions.

Qatar has reportedly received verbal approval and will provide a $29 million monthly grant to support wages in the health, education, and social services sectors, according to Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad Yasar Barnea.