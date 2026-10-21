Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's state-owned Rafidain Bank collected more than 23.3 billion dinars (about $15.3 million) and nearly $280,000 in overdue credit repayments during the third quarter of 2026, the bank said on Wednesday.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, the bank recovered 23,325,910,931 dinars and $279,862, according to a statement. The bank said the funds would strengthen its financial resources and support its banking and financing activities.

Rafidain said it would keep pursuing outstanding debts under its existing rules. Borrowers can visit its branches to confirm what they owe and arrange settlements within the law.

The announcement came two days after Finance Minister Falih Al-Sari directed the bank to resume lending to public-sector employees and expand financing for private businesses. Most state banks had halted loans and salary advances by September because of liquidity shortages.

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