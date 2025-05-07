Iraq's digital leap: E-Payments surge for government

Shafaq News/ Rafidain Bank reported a sharp increase in electronic payment settlements for government institutions in early 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank revealed that total settlements reached 2.65 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $2B) in the first four months of the year, up from 772 billion dinars during the same period in 2024, marking a 244% year-on-year growth.

This surge, according to the statement, was driven by the expansion of government entities adopting the e-collection system, which grew from 1,395 departments in March 2024 to 1,808 by March 2025, the statement said.

April 2025 alone accounted for 654 billion dinars, the highest monthly total to date—more than double the 314 billion dinars posted in April last year. Rafidain noted that the increase reflects rising trust in its digital services and greater efficiency across public-sector transactions.

The bank said the performance aligns with national goals to modernize financial infrastructure, enhance revenue collection, and strengthen transparency and governance in public finance.