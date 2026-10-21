Shafaq News- Erbil

The 18th Erbil International Book Fair opened on Wednesday in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with more than 400 publishing houses taking part, according to the office of Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani, who inaugurated the event.

The fair, organized by the Al-Mada Foundation for Media and Culture, will run for 10 days under the slogan "I am Kurdistani."

The previous edition, held in April 2025, drew more than 300 publishers from 22 countries and offered over one million titles.

Read more: Erbil International Book Fair wraps up with high turnout