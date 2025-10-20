Iran’s Khamenei: Trump’s boasts on destroying nuclear program are illusion

Shafaq News – Tehran

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States of waging a “soft war” aimed at undermining national morale, dismissing President Donald Trump’s recent remarks in Israel.

During a meeting with the athletes and the winners in the International Science Olympiads on Monday, Khamenei said the US and its allies are seeking to spread despair among Iranians.

Commenting on the recent airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, he said Trump “boasts about destroying Iran’s nuclear industry—let him continue living in that illusion.”

Last week, Trump told Israel’s Knesset that the joint US–Israeli operation against Iran “was magnificent,” claiming both countries had eliminated Iran’s nuclear program.

“The enemy never imagined Iran’s missiles could strike and destroy its research centers,” Khamenei added, asserting that Iran’s armed forces and defense industries possess other missiles that “will be used when necessary.”

