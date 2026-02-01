Iran’s Khamenei: Any US attack will trigger Middle East war

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday that any US-initiated war against Iran would spread across the Middle East.

Addressing a public gathering marking the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Khamenei played down recent US military threats, describing them as “familiar rhetoric.”

Iran, he added, does not seek to start a conflict but would respond decisively to any attack.

“The Iranian nation should not be afraid of [American warnings].”

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action unless Tehran agrees to negotiate over its nuclear program.Tensions have escalated further since protests erupted across Iran on December 28 after the collapse of the national currency. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claimed that at least 6,700 died during the unrest, while Iranian authorities have acknowledged about 3,000.

