Iran’s Araghchi: Cairo deal with IAEA no longer valid

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Sunday that the cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is no longer viable following the reinstatement of international sanctions and the activation of the “snapback” mechanism.

Speaking during a meeting with ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions in Tehran, Araghchi stressed that “due to new ongoing concerns, a new framework is necessary.”

Despite the shift, Araghchi affirmed that Iran would continue its diplomatic efforts, though negotiations would not follow previous formats. He said Tehran had clearly demonstrated goodwill by taking necessary steps, cooperating with the IAEA, and putting forward what he described as “fair proposals.”

He dismissed Western accusations that Iran is evading negotiations, asserting there is no justification for triggering the snapback mechanism. “Our position is clear and legitimate."

On September 28, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany—known as the European Troika—reimposed United Nations sanctions on Iran under the snapback mechanism, which they activated on August 28.

The mechanism requires the reapplication of all UN sanctions previously enforced on Iran between 2006 and 2010. These include bans on arms sales, uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, development of nuclear-capable missile programs, restrictions on technology transfers, asset freezes, and travel bans targeting Iranian individuals and entities.