After snapback: US blacklists 38 Iran defense suppliers

On Wednesday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 21 entities and 17 individuals accused of supplying goods and technology to Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

OFAC identified an Iran-based procurement network linked to the Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) and its Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG), which oversees Iran’s solid-fuel ballistic missile program. Another network operating in Iran, Hong Kong, and China allegedly sourced US-made electronics for Shiraz Electronics Industries (SEI), a producer of radars and missile-guidance systems.

A third network spanning Iran, Germany, Turkiye, Portugal, and Uruguay was accused of procuring equipment—including a US-origin helicopter—for Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (PANHA), which services aircraft used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Treasury confirmed that all property of those designated under US jurisdiction is frozen and that US persons are barred from transactions without authorization. It warned that foreign financial institutions face secondary sanctions for significant dealings with the listed parties.

The measures were introduced under the UN “snapback” sanctions requiring member states to reimpose restrictions on Iran’s nuclear, missile, and arms programs. They mark the first sanctions issued by the Trump administration since the snapback took effect last week.

