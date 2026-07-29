Iran reports US strike near border with Iraq

Shafaq News- Tehran

A US strike targeted a site near the Iran-Iraq border in the city of Piranshahr, in Iran's West Azerbaijan province, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Earlier today, Axios, citing a US official, reported that Iran had fired several ballistic missiles before dawn at a US military base in Jordan, in what the US Central Command described as an "attempted surprise attack." The Jordanian Armed Forces, in a statement carried by the state-run Petra news agency, announced intercepting and destroying five missiles it said had been launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, warning that "if threats and movements by US forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue as well.

The reported strikes came days after Washington and Tehran halted mutual attacks, even as both sides continued exchanging warnings about a possible resumption of military operations.