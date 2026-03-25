Iran plans post-war control of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is preparing new arrangements to manage the Strait of Hormuz beyond the current conflict, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday, signaling tighter control over the strategic waterway.

He said the strait remains closed only to “enemy” vessels and claimed, “attempts to reopen it through third countries had failed.”

Araghchi said Iran is documenting wartime violations and will pursue them internationally, blaming the United States and Israel for the “hostile act.”

He urged regional states to distance themselves from Washington, saying, “Iran targets only US bases and sites used to launch attacks, not neighboring countries.”

He described the war as a turning point in which Iran blocked the objectives of two nuclear-armed powers and said efforts to destabilize the country had failed.