Iran liquidates holdings of 100+ alleged ‘enemy’ collaborators

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday froze and seized the assets of more than 100 individuals, linking the move to alleged support for a “hostile enemy.”

In a statement, the Iranian Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the measures target a broad group of public figures, including actors, athletes, managers and journalists associated with Iran International and Manoto, two media outlets broadcasting in Persian from outside the country.

Authorities did not disclose the names of those affected or provide details on the specific accusations.

The move follows earlier warnings issued by Iranian authorities on March 9, when officials cautioned that citizens living abroad could face confiscation of their assets if they were deemed to have “aligned with, supported, or cooperated with the enemy.”