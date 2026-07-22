Iran hangs a man over US-Israeli intelligence ties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man over his alleged role in the December 2025 anti-government protests, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Mehdi Khankei, the convict was accused of manufacturing and possessing weapons, along with other ‘’hostile activities’’ on behalf of Israel and the United States.

The judiciary also stated that the convict confessed to his “wrongdoing” during a public trial.

اولین تصاویر از کارگاه بمب سازی و لحظات دستگیری در محل اختفای «مهدی خانکی»، عنصر عملیاتی و فعال یکی از گروهک‌های تروریستی pic.twitter.com/XYVjMZ1CIb — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) July 22, 2026

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions before expanding into nationwide demonstrations that challenged Iran’s clerical leadership. Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, maintaining that the protests began peacefully within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

Last month, Iran hanged two men over their alleged roles in the December 2025 protests.