Tehran hangs two men linked to December 2025 anti-government unrest

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed two men over their alleged role in the December 2025 anti-government protests, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Monday.

Identified as Mehrdad Mohammadi Nia and Ashkan Maleki, Iranian authorities described the pair as “ringleaders” in the unrest, accusing them of setting fire to the Jafari Mosque in Tehran and carrying out several acts of vandalism that damaged public property.

According to the judiciary, surveillance footage showed the two convicts taking part in the events, citing that they had confessed to their “wrongdoing” during a public trial.

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions before expanding into nationwide demonstrations that challenged Iran’s clerical leadership. Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, maintaining that the protests began peacefully within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

Last month, Iran hanged three men also over their alleged role in the December 2025 protests.