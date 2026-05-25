Tehran hangs man linked to 2025 December protests

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man over his alleged role in the December 2025 anti-government protests, Fars News Agency reported on Monday, citing his cooperation with foreign intelligence services.

Identified as Bassem Abbas Akbari, the convict was charged as one of the main instigators of the “riots”.

The protests erupted on December 28 amid worsening economic conditions and later expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, maintaining that the protests began peacefully and within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”

On Sunday, Iranian authorities executed a man after accusing him of passing “sensitive information” about a defense-linked site to “the enemy,” adding that the facility was destroyed in an attack three days later.