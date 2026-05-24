Iran executes alleged spy, arrests 15 in Fars province

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man on Sunday after accusing him of passing “sensitive information” about a defense-linked site to “the enemy,” saying the facility was destroyed in an attack three days later.

Iranian authorities also arrested 15 people in Fars province on accusations related to “rioting,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which did not provide further details about the alleged incidents or charges.

Iran frequently discloses arrests and executions of individuals accused of spying, particularly in cases linked to foreign intelligence services. On May 11, authorities executed a man convicted of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.