CCHF claims woman in Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News- Mosul

A 37-year-old woman died from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Mosul on Tuesday, about a day after laboratory tests confirmed her infection, a health source in Nineveh told Shafaq News.

The woman, a resident of the city's Al-Taaleem neighborhood, died at a designated isolation hospital after her condition deteriorated rapidly due to complications from the virus, the source said.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 163 confirmed CCHF infections, including 17 in Nineveh. The country also recorded 11 deaths since the beginning of 2026.

Read more: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq