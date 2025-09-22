Iraq’s Mosul records 3 new CCHF cases

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Three confirmed cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been recorded in Mosul, the health authority in Nineveh said on Monday.

A medical source told Shafaq News that two of the patients are brothers, aged 50 and 41, who work in livestock trading, while the third is a 59-year-old butcher.

The patients were first admitted to Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital as suspected cases before being transferred to al-Shifa Hospital after laboratory confirmation. Their conditions are reported as stable.

According to Shafaq News’ tracker, Nineveh has now recorded 15 CCHF cases. Nationally, 236 cases have been confirmed, including 35 fatalities.