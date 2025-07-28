Iran foils 23 assassination attempts during war with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced, on Monday, that it had dismantled a US-led intelligence campaign allegedly launched during the recent 12-day war with Israel to destabilize the country.

In an official statement, the ministry accused Washington of coordinating with Israel, several European governments, opposition factions, and extremist groups to conduct a hybrid war involving espionage, cyberattacks, psychological operations, and efforts to spark internal unrest.

Iranian intelligence reported intercepting 23 assassination attempts targeting senior officials during the conflict, in addition to 13 separate plots thwarted in recent months, bringing the total to 35, while also claiming to have dismantled Mossad-linked spy rings and arrested 20 suspects in Tehran, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan.

The ministry further announced the shutdown of a covert base allegedly sheltering 300 foreign fighters preparing to infiltrate Iran, adding that it had disrupted recruitment by the “United Front of Balochistan,” a separatist group Tehran accuses of operating with Israeli support.

On the domestic front, the ministry reported intensifying crackdowns on sabotage cells, cyber operations, and what it described as deviant religious movements, including the Baha’i community, which it labeled as a foreign-backed threat.