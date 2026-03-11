Iran dismantles armed group in Khuzestan

Shafaq News- Khuzestan

Iranian security forces dismantled an armed group in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran and arrested six of its members, the country’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Wednesday.

The authorities accused the cell of having links to what they described as hostile entities outside the country, specifically the United States and Israel. Security forces seized firearms and four improvised explosive devices prepared for detonation, as well as equipment used in the manufacture of explosives, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agnecy.

On January eighteen, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested leaders and members accused of involvement in recent unrest in Khuzestan. in the same week, the Intelligence Ministry arrested “terrorist cells”, which planned assassinations and sabotage against service infrastructure during the protests that began on December 28.