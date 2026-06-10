Iran declares Hormuz Strait closed

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels and threatened to target any ship attempting to cross the waterway, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Thursday.

Authorities took the measure given security conditions had deteriorated following US attacks in southern Iran, the headquarters said.

Mehr News Agency, citing informed Iranian sources, indicated that clashes between Iranian and US forces were continuing in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The agency did not provide further details.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) did not immediately comment on the incident.

The United States launched strikes on Iranian targets earlier today for the second consecutive night, in response to "unprovoked and ongoing Iranian aggression."