Iran condemns US action near Venezuela

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday urged Washington to respect Venezuela’s national sovereignty, warning of “serious consequences” over what it described as escalating US military activity in the Caribbean.

In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei warned that “threatening to use force against Venezuela’s legitimate, elected government constitutes a clear violation of international law,’’ noting that the United Nations and its secretary-general are failing to prevent threats to international peace and security.

هشدار نسبت به پیامدهای تحرکات نظامی #آمریکا در منطقه #کارائیب برای صلح و امنیت جهانیاسماعیل بقائی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه با هشدار نسبت به پیامدهای خطرناک تشدید تحرکات نظامی آمریکا در منطقه کارائیب و آمریکای لاتین بر صلح و امنیت بین‌المللی، خواستار احترام به حاکمیت ملی و تمامیت… pic.twitter.com/sBNoVBlmIK — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) November 15, 2025

Referencing numerous international reports portraying US attacks on fishing vessels as “arbitrary and extrajudicial killings,” he urged a swift end to the misuse of counter-narcotics operations that “breach Venezuela’s sovereignty.”

Over the past two months, US forces have struck at least 21 vessels alleged to be transporting narcotics from South America to the United States (20 strikes to date, with a late-October operation that targeted two boats). At least 80 alleged smugglers were killed in those strikes, while two survivors were returned to their home countries, Ecuador and Colombia.

