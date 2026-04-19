Iran champions nuclear autonomy

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed on Sunday that Tehran does not seek to expand regional conflicts, while maintaining Iran’s ‘’legitimate right to self-defense if attacked.’’

Speaking during a press conference, Pezeshkian pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that no leader has the authority to strip a nation of its rights or limit its ability to benefit from civilian nuclear energy. He framed the comments as part of broader pressure on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, stressing its peaceful nature.

Earlier this week, Trump remarked that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program “indefinitely,” describing a potential deal as “nearly complete.” He also indicated that Tehran is pushing for direct engagement, while Washington has yet to finalize the official who will lead the US delegation for any signing ceremony.

Axios previously reported that US and Iranian officials could meet as soon as this weekend to finalize a three-page framework aimed at ending the current standoff. US officials familiar with the process note that several core issues remain unresolved. One proposal under consideration involves releasing up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and accepting a halt on enrichment activities.

Trump, however, maintained that Iran would not regain access to frozen assets under the current terms under discussion. He also underscored that the United States would not lift its naval blockade before a final deal is reached, while stressing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to global shipping.

Iran has not confirmed any commitment to suspend its nuclear program. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that transit through the Strait would operate only along “designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” adding that the waterway would not remain open if the blockade continues.

Read more: Opinion: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks