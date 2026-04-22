Iran captures two ships in Strait of Hormuz, hits others

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two commercial vessels and targeted others in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged navigation violations, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

A third vessel, Euphoria, remains stranded off Iran’s coast. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that an Iranian military vessel fired on a container ship about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, damaging its hull and bridge.

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei said Tehran would respond “eye for an eye, tanker for tanker,” a day after US forces boarded the Iran-linked tanker M/T Tifani.

Shipping data cited by Reuters shows traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to about four ships per day, from more than 130 under normal conditions, amid Iran’s closure, a US naval blockade, and ongoing interdictions.