Drone strike hits Kurdish opposition Komala camp near al-Sulaymaniyah

Drone strike hits Kurdish opposition Komala camp near al-Sulaymaniyah
2026-04-22T12:08:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A camp hosting members of the opposition Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan was targeted in a drone attack on Wednesday near al-Sulaymaniyah, a party source told Shafaq News.

The Surdash camp, located near the province’s border areas, came under drone fire, with no immediate information on casualties or damage.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon

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