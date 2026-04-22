Drone strike hits Kurdish opposition Komala camp near al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A camp hosting members of the opposition Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan was targeted in a drone attack on Wednesday near al-Sulaymaniyah, a party source told Shafaq News.

The Surdash camp, located near the province’s border areas, came under drone fire, with no immediate information on casualties or damage.

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