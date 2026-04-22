Sadiqoon accuses US of blocking dollar transfers to pressure Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi lawmaker from the Sadiqoon bloc, the political wing of US-sanctioned Asaib Ahl al-Haq, on Wednesday accused the United States of pressuring Iraq by obstructing dollar transfers, warning the move could disrupt salary payments for public employees and retirees.

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Habib al-Halawi argued that Washington has exerted “direct and indirect pressure” on successive Iraqi governments since 2003 without achieving its objectives. He linked the alleged measure to ongoing political negotiations, suggesting it is intended to influence the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc with about 162 seats, of which Asaib Ahl al-Haq is a member, in selecting the next prime minister.

Parliament, al-Halawi added, is preparing legislation to safeguard sovereignty, with legal advisers drafting measures to counter foreign interference.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States blocked the transfer of roughly $500 million in Iraqi oil revenues to Baghdad, pointing to US dissatisfaction over Iraq’s “slow progress” in curbing Iran-aligned armed factions.

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