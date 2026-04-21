Iran holds off on US talks in Pakistan

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Islamabad/ Washington

Iran has not decided whether to join US talks in Pakistan amid “contradictory messages and unacceptable actions” from Washington, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei revealed on Tuesday.

According to Iranian media, Baqaei said participation will be judged against Iran’s national interests, adding that engagement alone is not a measure of success. The final decision rests with Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who heads the Iranian delegation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is pushing to secure Tehran’s participation in a second round of negotiations, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirming ongoing efforts. The United States has also continued to press for talks while maintaining pressure, including a naval blockade imposed after earlier negotiations failed and ongoing maritime interdictions targeting Iran-linked vessels.

US demands center on curbing Iran’s nuclear program, a key sticking point in the talks, according to President Donald Trump. Still, Reuters earlier reported, citing a Pakistani source, that Trump could join the talks in person or virtually if an agreement is reached.