Pakistan pushes to revive US-Iran talks before ceasefire deadline

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan has intensified efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to talks after the weekend’s failed round, a senior official told CBS News on Monday.

The negotiations stalled over Iran’s nuclear program, with Washington seeking firm guarantees against nuclear weapons and Tehran rejecting the terms. Islamabad is now urging both sides to resume dialogue before the two-week ceasefire expires around April 22.

Officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remain “cautiously optimistic,” recasting the “Islamabad Talks” as the “Islamabad Process” to frame an ongoing diplomatic track, with mediation involving Turkiye and Egypt, the official told the outlet. Pakistan remains in contact with both sides and is awaiting responses from Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Washington enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports and warned of military action against vessels approaching the zone, while Tehran has maintained restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and threatened retaliation. Israel has also continued strikes on Lebanon, despite the ceasefire framework aimed at halting cross-border hostilities.