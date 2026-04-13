Hezbollah attacks Israeli troops, settlements as Israel pushes into Bint Jbeil

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Monday launched more than 15 drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli military sites and settlements, as Israel carried out airstrikes across south Lebanon, killing more than six people and wounding others.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli positions between using explosive drones and rocket salvos against barracks, troop concentrations, and settlements along the border. Targets included Kiryat Shmona, Avivim, Shomera, Kfar Giladi, and sites north of Lake Tiberias, as well as Israeli positions near Naqoura and other border areas.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations across south Lebanon, including Bint Jbeil, Kfar Sir, and Tyre district areas, including Jwayya, Al-Majadel, and the historic Tyre castle, while a strike on Suhmur killed two. A medic also died from wounds sustained when an airstrike hit an ambulance, according to local reports.

Israel also struck a football field in Bint Jbeil where former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a 2006 speech declaring a “strategic victory” after the war with Israel.

On the ground, Israeli forces moved to tighten control over Bint Jbeil, with the military claiming it had completed the siege of the town, while Hezbollah continued carrying out operations inside the area. Israel previously estimated that about 800 Hezbollah fighters remain in Bint Jbeil. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the operation goes beyond limited strikes in southern Lebanon and aims to establish a “security belt” to remove the threat of Hezbollah incursions and push back rocket fire.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,055 people and injured 6,588 others, including women and children, the Health Ministry stated. Israel’s Health Ministry, operating under tight wartime restrictions, reported 7,693 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, including 104 people still receiving treatment, without disclosing a death toll.