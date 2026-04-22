Iraq marks 128th anniversary of Kurdish journalism

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi cultural and media circles marked the 128th anniversary of Kurdish journalism on Wednesday, commemorating the first issue of the newspaper “Kurdistan,” published on April 22, 1898.

The event, organized by the Kurdish House for Culture and Publishing under the Ministry of Culture in Baghdad, brought together officials, journalists, and cultural figures. In a statement during the occasion, Deputy Culture Minister Fadel al-Badrani said the occasion reflects the long history of Kurdish journalism and its role in shaping public awareness and contributing to Iraq’s cultural landscape.

Director General Nawat Hussein Amin reviewed key stages in the development of Kurdish journalism, highlighting its evolution through political transformations and the challenges it faced over time. He noted that the newspaper “Kurdistan,” first published in Cairo, served as a platform for national awareness, literary works, and political discourse in multiple languages.

The event also honored 96-year-old Syrian Kurdish figure Sinan Bandargan for her historical significance in Kurdish media memory.

Read more: 127 Years of Kurdish Journalism: Honoring the legacy of KURDISTAN Newspaper