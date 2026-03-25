Iran begins wave 80 of Operation True Promise 4 as talks stall

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking US bases across the Middle East and military sites in northern Israel and Tel Aviv with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes also hit command positions north of Safed and marked the start of a sustained series of operations against Israeli forces.

Saudi Arabia claimed intercepting drone attacks, while Kuwait reported a drone strike on a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire without casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out new strikes across Tehran, with Iranian media reporting hits on residential areas as rescue teams searched through debris.

Washington earlier proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, delivered through mediators including Pakistan, which offered to host talks. Israeli media said the proposal includes a one-month truce, limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran told mediators it no longer trusts US President Donald Trump, citing past “deception” and continued US military deployments, according to Axios.