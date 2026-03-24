Iranian missiles hit sites in Tel Aviv

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iranian missiles struck multiple locations across Tel Aviv on Tuesday, injuring nine people, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that shrapnel and explosive warheads fell at six sites, while emergency teams deployed to several areas following reports of falling debris.

בהמשך לירי לעבר מרכז הארץ:בגזרת בני ברק, חובשים ופרמדיקים של מד"א מעניקים טיפול רפואי ומפנים לבתי החולים בלינסון, שניידר, שיבא ומעייני הישועה 9 פצועים, בהם: גבר בן 23 במצב בינוני עם פציעות רסיסים ו-8 פצועים במצב קל עם פציעות הדף ורסיסים, בהם 6 ילדים. עדכון בהמשך במידת הצורך. — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) March 24, 2026

Earlier, the Iranian army announced Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli intelligence sites in northern and central Tel Aviv, military support centers in Ramat Gan and the Negev, and a main southern logistics and military management center in Beersheba.

The escalation comes amid ongoing US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran since February 28. UNICEF estimates more than 2,100 children have been killed or injured, while Iran’s health authorities report strikes on at least 20 medical facilities, further straining services as supply chains and infrastructure continue to face disruption.