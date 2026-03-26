Iran: US, Israeli strikes destroy 6 civilian planes in Mehrabad Airport attack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran condemned on Thursday what it described as a hostile attack on its civil aviation sector, calling it a clear violation of international law and civil aviation agreements.

In a statement issued following attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s civil aviation infrastructure and fleet, Abuzar Shiroudi, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, described the incident as a “blatant violation of international aviation conventions and international humanitarian law,” announcing that Iran had filed an official protest with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

More than six civilian aircraft registered in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were stationed at Mehrabad Airport, were destroyed, while more than five other planes sustained serious damage from direct hits by hostile military aircraft during the attacks.

The statement emphasized that the affected aircraft were used exclusively for civil purposes and in accordance with international regulations, including provisions in Article 4 and Article 3 bis(d) of the Chicago Convention. “Iran had formally submitted a protest to ICAO, called for condemnation of the hostile actions by the international body, and placed the necessary legal follow-up on the organization’s agenda,” Shiroudi stated.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis