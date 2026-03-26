Iraq truffle season drives market activity in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

With the first light of dawn, before markets open, the scent of rain-soaked soil signals the beginning of Iraq’s spring truffle season, as the prized desert fungus returns to markets and public attention.

Agricultural expert Mohannad Al-Azzawi explained that truffles are wild fungi that grow underground and depend mainly on rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder, noting that favorable conditions this year have increased production in several Iraqi regions. Iraqi truffles vary in type, including the large white (Al-Zubaidi), the reddish (Al-Khlasi), the darker (Al-Jabaa), and the smaller, lower-priced (Al-Hobar), with differences in quality and market value.

In a Kirkuk market, vendor Abdullah Khalil arranges piles of truffles of varying sizes, cleaning off soil, while customers gather to select the best pieces. He told Shafaq News that this season is better than previous years due to abundant rainfall that boosted output. Supplies reaching Kirkuk come from multiple areas, including the deserts of Al-Anbar, particularly Rutba and Nukhayb, as well as parts of Nineveh, Saladin, the outskirts of Kirkuk, and the Hamrin mountains, which are among Iraq’s main truffle-growing regions.

Khalil said prices range from 20,000 Iraqi dinars per kilogram for smaller sizes to 60,000 dinars or more for larger truffles, with size being the main factor determining value. Larger white Zubaidi truffles are the most sought after and sell quickly despite higher prices, he added, noting that traders often purchase bulk quantities for resale in other provinces.

Speaking to our agency, Truffle hunter Hassan Al-Jubouri pointed out that the search begins at sunrise using simple tools and experience to identify subtle signs such as soil cracks, noting that the work remains demanding and requires patience, as hours may pass without finding any truffles.

However, risks remain in some collection areas, particularly remote locations that witnessed past military operations, where unexploded ordnance continues to pose a threat. A security source in Kirkuk warned residents against entering unsecured areas, especially on the outskirts and in the Hamrin mountains, noting that clearance operations are ongoing, but caution remains essential.