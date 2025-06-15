Iran: Over 220 Iranians killed in Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ At least 224 Iranians, including 73 women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since early Friday, Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

An initial count listed 128 fatalities and over 900 injuries—many critical—after coordinated Israeli strikes hit major cities and key infrastructure. The ministry noted that hospitals remain on high alert, with emergency teams working to treat the wounded across multiple provinces.

Israeli propaganda: "Surgical strikes, no residential damage." Reality: In just three recent strikes in Tehran, 73 women and kids killed; 20 children killed in Chamran residential complex, 10 still remain trapped under rubble 48 hours later. Their 'surgical accuracy'?!… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 15, 2025

The mounting casualties follow Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched June 13, targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with True Promise 3, firing multiple waves of missiles at Israeli military positions over three days.