Iran: NPT withdrawal requires full approval

Shafaq News – Tehran

Any decision by Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) would require unanimous agreement among the country’s authorities, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking in a press conference, Mohajerani revealed that a closed-door session was held between the government and parliament to discuss the issue, adding that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue under the framework of Iranian parliamentary law.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that Iran's draft cooperation protocol with the IAEA, defining nuclear safeguards and monitoring commitments, is nearing completion.