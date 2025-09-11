Iran’s Aragchi: New system to streamline IAEA’s requests

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi announced that Tehran will route all requests from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through its Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking to local media, he confirmed that "the agency has accepted the new mechanism," underscoring that the shift reflects a changing security environment at sensitive sites.

Aragchi described the situation at the affected facilities as "more complicated," noting that Iranian authorities will now differentiate between sites that were targeted and those that were not.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to cooperation with the IAEA, Aragchi explained that such engagement "benefits Iran," and that as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the country remains bound by its international obligations.

He also cautioned that Iran would respond decisively if the so-called “snapback” mechanism is activated — a measure that enables the reinstatement of UN sanctions should Iran violate the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"If the snapback mechanism is triggered, Iran’s reaction will be inevitable," Aragchi warned, adding that "the nature of that response will be determined by the Supreme National Security Council."

Earlier, Tehran and the IAEA agreed on a new cooperation framework following talks in Cairo mediated by Egypt.