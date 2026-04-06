Iran, Israel, US exchange strikes across the region as ceasefire talks remain stalled

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran and Israel exchanged missile and air strikes across multiple fronts on Monday, targeting Tel Aviv, Tehran, and parts of the Gulf, according to official and media reports.

In Israel, Israeli media reported that Iranian cluster munitions impacted more than 15 locations, with some striking Haifa and the Golan Heights, damaging buildings and vehicles. Israeli police confirmed material losses and four injuries. Debris from Iranian rockets also fell in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Bnei Brak, injuring two people, including one in critical condition. Israel's Health Ministry said total injuries since the beginning of the war had risen to 6,833, with around 138 people still receiving treatment.

In Iran, the Israeli military said it carried out strikes in Tehran targeting what it described as Iranian regime infrastructure. Mehr News Agency reported four people killed and seven wounded in a strike east of the capital. Fars News Agency cited a local official as saying 13 people were killed in an attack on residential units in Baharestan, southeast of Tehran, while emergency services reported six children among those killed in overnight strikes. Iran's Health Ministry announced the evacuation of eight hospitals in Tehran following attacks since the start of the conflict.

In the Gulf, Kuwait's military said it intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while the United Arab Emirates confirmed it responded to incoming aerial threats from Iran. In Abu Dhabi, debris fell in an industrial area, injuring one Ghanaian national.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are underway but have yet to produce results. The United States, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing a proposed 45-day ceasefire as a first step toward a broader settlement, according to Axios, citing US, Israeli, and regional sources familiar with the talks. Mediation is being conducted through Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye, alongside indirect exchanges between US Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, warning he could target infrastructure vital to civilians if no agreement is reached. Iran has threatened retaliatory strikes on infrastructure in Israel and the Gulf states if the conflict continues.