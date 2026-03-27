AI reshapes Iran-Israel-US conflict as cyber warfare expands

Shafaq News

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, shifting the center of gravity from conventional firepower to data dominance and algorithmic speed. AI-assisted targeting in Gaza, escalating cyber exchanges and waves of misleading content online suggest that modern conflicts are increasingly decided by who can process, control, and weaponize information in real time.

AI Targeting And Battlefield Transformation

Military and cybersecurity experts say the fusion of artificial intelligence with cyber warfare has compressed decision-making cycles, lowered operational costs, and blurred lines of responsibility — raising the risk of miscalculation among already volatile actors.

For decades, military operations relied on intelligence gathering that could take days or weeks to process. Today, AI-powered surveillance systems and data platforms reduce that timeline to minutes — sometimes seconds — enabling near-instant operational decisions.

Alaa Al-Nashou explained that this transformation extends beyond weapons to the structure of command itself. “Cyber warfare has become the form of conflict that states are actively developing,” he told Shafaq News, noting that decision-making is increasingly driven by real-time data flows and automated analysis.

This shift marks a departure from the mass troop deployments that defined earlier wars, Al-Nahou pointed out. Instead, militaries now rely on drones, sensor networks, and AI-assisted targeting systems capable of delivering precision strikes with limited manpower.

At the core of this transformation are AI-powered decision-support systems designed to process vast streams of intelligence and convert them into actionable targets.

Mohammed Mandour pointed to platforms such as the US Project Maven, which analyze drone imagery, signals intelligence, and human reporting to generate what are known as “target banks.” These systems apply machine learning to detect patterns and identify objects at a speed far beyond human capacity.

Similar tools have reportedly been used by Israel, including systems such as Gospel (Habsora) and Lavender, to process intelligence and produce target lists at scale during operations in Gaza and beyond.

“These systems mean that AI is no longer just an analytical tool —it is part of the decision-making process itself,” Mandour said, highlighting how tasks once requiring large teams of analysts can now be executed by integrated systems within a fraction of the time.

Yet this acceleration carries risks. Analysts warn that heavy reliance on automated systems may increase the likelihood of targeting errors, particularly when algorithms operate on incomplete or biased data. In high-pressure environments, human operators may defer to machine-generated recommendations —a phenomenon known as “automation bias”— potentially amplifying mistakes rather than preventing them.

While AI is redefining battlefield operations, its most disruptive impact may lie in the expanding cyber domain.

Cyber Warfare And Asymmetric Strategies

Iran’s approach differs from its adversaries. Rather than competing directly in high-end AI infrastructure, Tehran has focused on integrating cyber capabilities, low-cost drones, and digital disruption tactics into a hybrid strategy.

Sanctions and infrastructure limitations have constrained Iran’s access to advanced technologies, but the country has leveraged its long-standing cyber expertise to offset these gaps. Iranian-linked operations have targeted foreign companies, digital platforms, and critical infrastructure in response to attacks attributed to the United States and Israel.

This model reflects a broader strategic adaptation for Iran despite US sanctions: combining technological tools with asymmetric tactics to maintain operational relevance despite resource constraints.

For analysts, the most disruptive impact of AI lies in how it reshapes the tempo and economics of conflict.

Ali Metwally said artificial intelligence has made cyber operations “faster, cheaper, and easier to scale,” allowing actors to conduct complex attacks with fewer resources.

Processes that once required extensive manpower —from intelligence collection to phishing campaigns— can now be executed rapidly and with greater precision. “As a result, attacks are no longer isolated incidents but part of a continuous, low-level confrontation.”

At the same time, AI expands what experts describe as the “gray zone” —a space where hostile actions remain below the threshold of open war. “Attribution becomes more difficult, enabling states and non-state actors to operate with plausible deniability. This ambiguity increases the risk of escalation, as responses may be based on uncertain or misinterpreted signals,” Metwally explained.

The Information Battlefield And Escalation Risks

Beyond the battlefield, artificial intelligence is reshaping the information environment itself.

The current conflict has seen a surge in AI-generated content across platforms such as X, TikTok, and Facebook, where fabricated videos, altered images, and recycled footage circulate alongside authentic reporting. In some cases, real content has been dismissed as fake, while synthetic media has been presented as evidence —blurring the line between fact and fabrication.

This dynamic creates a parallel “information battlefield,” where perception becomes as critical as physical outcomes. States and affiliated actors use AI to influence adversaries and to shape domestic and international narratives.

As artificial intelligence accelerates decision-making, it may also compress the time available for diplomacy and de-escalation.

Faster detection and response systems can trigger rapid retaliation cycles, leaving little room for verification or political intervention. In such an environment, even minor incidents —whether cyber intrusions or misidentified targets — could escalate into broader confrontations.

Some analysts warn that the integration of AI into military systems risks creating a feedback loop in which machines operate at speeds that outpace human oversight. This raises concerns about accidental escalation, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, where multiple actors operate in close proximity, and tensions remain high.

Conflict is increasingly taking shape across networks, data streams, and digital platforms, where algorithms can influence outcomes before conventional forces are even engaged. Military advantage now depends less on numerical strength and more on the ability to process information, interpret signals, and act with speed and precision.

This shift places growing pressure on political and military leadership, as faster systems leave narrower margins for verification and restraint. In a region already defined by overlapping rivalries and fragile deterrence, even limited incidents in cyberspace or misinterpreted data could trigger wider escalation.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.