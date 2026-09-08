Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted, on Wednesday, Jordan’s al-Azraq Air Base with heavy ballistic missiles in response to US strikes on Iranian oil tankers, warning that it would continue military operations as long as US attacks persist.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force carried out an operation dubbed “Punishing the Aggressors,” striking al-Azraq base with solid- and liquid-fueled ballistic missiles and targeting a maintenance and repair facility, an aircraft preparation facility, sites it said were used to station US F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets, as well as aircraft shelters.

Earlier today, regional media reported missile interception activity over the northern city of Irbid and said Iranian missiles had entered the Kingdom’s airspace.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that its forces had destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers linked to the IRGC following two Iranian attempts to target a US warship with ballistic missiles over the previous two days.