Shafaq News

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Lamine Yamal were named among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or on Tuesday, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed the shortlist.

France Football and UEFA announced the nominees ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London, with defending winner Dembele seeking a second straight award and eight-time winner Messi chasing a ninth.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Declan Rice, Achraf Hakimi, Lautaro Martinez, Michael Olise, Vitinha, Sadio Mane, and Bruno Fernandes are also among the nominees.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup, while England reached the World Cup semifinals. Messi helped Argentina reach the World Cup final, while Ronaldo was omitted despite winning the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were also nominated for the men’s Young Talent of the Year award alongside Ayyoub Bouaddi, Yan Diomande, Lennart Karl, Ibrahim Maza, Warren Zaire-Emery, and other contenders.

Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez, David Raya, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon, and Cape Verde’s Vozinha are among the nominees for the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany, and Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique make up the men’s coaching shortlist.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodo/Glimt, Flamengo, and PSG were nominated for men’s Club of the Year.

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held at the London Palladium on October 26, marking the first edition staged in London and 70 years since England’s Stanley Matthews won the inaugural award in 1956.