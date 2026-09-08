Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 14th minute before Federico Valverde doubled the lead nine minutes later, capitalizing on a costly error by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez.

🙌 ¡Estreno con victoria en la Champions! pic.twitter.com/MRhPuii95y — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 8, 2026

Carlos Augusto pulled one back for Inter in the 76th minute, turning Lautaro Martínez’s cross past Thibaut Courtois.

The win gave Real Madrid their first three points of this season’s Champions League campaign, while Inter remained without a point.