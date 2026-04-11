IRGC arrests 120+ on espionage charges

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced, on Saturday, arresting 122 people across the provinces of Hamadan, Semnan, and Gilan, accusing them of belonging to networks linked to Israel and the United States, while taking disciplinary action against 100 others described as "inciters and newly recruited agents."

In a statement, the IRGC said its intelligence operations led to the arrest of 18 people in Hamadan from several networks linked to the royalist movement, Israeli intelligence, nationalist factions, and media operatives. The cells were found to be transmitting information to sensitive locations while planning acts of sabotage.

In Semnan, IRGC intelligence identified and arrested two Mossad agents who had repeatedly attempted to contact a Mossad intelligence officer since the start of the war, transmitting information gathered from individuals and various locations until their arrest.

The largest sweep took place in Gilan, where 102 people across several networks were detained before carrying out what the Guard described as planned acts of chaos and sabotage in urban areas. Among them were four Mossad agents who were transmitting classified information and coordinates of sensitive locations, and receiving training in online violence operations. The Guard said disciplinary measures had been taken against 100 individuals categorized as inciters and newly recruited operatives.