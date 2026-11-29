Shafaq News- Tehran

A third oil tanker suffered a major explosion and fire after striking a naval mine two kilometers off Oman’s Umm Al-Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday afternoon, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC accused the tanker of attempting to cross the waterway covertly despite knowing that the southern route was unsafe and illegal. The vessel was subsequently abandoned in the southern waters of the strait, it said, claiming full intelligence and operational oversight, as well as absolute control over the waterway.

Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC reported that two other oil tankers, including a supertanker reportedly carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, had suffered explosions and fires after striking naval mines while navigating what it called an “unauthorized southern route.”

None of the three vessels was identified, and no information was provided on their crews or possible casualties.

Iran continues to impose restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, having announced its renewed closure on July 12, four days after US strikes resumed. Tehran has warned that vessels transiting outside its designated route or without authorization could be targeted. On November 27, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Tehran would neither reopen the strategic waterway nor allow the US naval blockade to continue.

Read more: IRGC ties tanker incidents to "mined Hormuz"