Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Seoul

South Korea’s crude oil imports from Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, fell to 3.369 million barrels in October 2026 from 8.781 million barrels a year earlier, according to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

The figures represent a 61.6% annual decline and a 43.9% drop from September’s 6.007 million barrels.

Imports from Saudi Arabia fell 14.7% year-on-year to 29.036 million barrels, with shipments from the United States and Kuwait also declining by 43.3% and 48.5%, respectively.

In contrast, imports from the United Arab Emirates surged 133.1% to 16.393 million barrels, while purchases from Brazil and Australia rose by 17.2% and 83.6%, respectively. South Korea also received shipments from Oman, Algeria, and Ecuador.

Overall, South Korea imported 89.958 million barrels of crude oil during the month.