Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s southern Basra province has recorded six meningitis cases since the beginning of 2026, with all six patients now recovered and no active cases remaining, Governor Asaad Al-Eidani said on Sunday, citing data from the Basra Health Directorate.

In a statement, Al-Eidani said no infections had been recorded among schoolchildren.

Iraqi Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi ruled out a meningitis epidemic in Iraq, attributing approximately 90% of the 15 deaths recorded in Wasit province to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. Wasit authorities suspended classes on November 29 and 30 as a precaution, though Iraq’s Education Ministry has ruled out nationwide school closures.

Iraq routinely records meningitis cases each month, with around 4,300 suspected cases registered so far in 2026, including in the Kurdistan Region, compared with 4,200 in 2025 and 6,200 in 2023, he said, but declaring an epidemic requires adherence to strict scientific and international criteria rather than arbitrary judgment.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far