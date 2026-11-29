Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi police arrested three young men suspected of belonging to ISIS’s so-called “Cubs of the Caliphate” in Al-Qaim district of western Al-Anbar province near the Syrian border, a security source in Al-Anbar told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Read more: Syria's Abdi warns ISIS threat persists

The source said Al-Qaim’s Anti-Crime Office made the arrests after a video circulated on social media showing three masked young men, one raising his index finger in a gesture used by ISIS members, with an ISIS chant playing in the background.

In an August 2026 report, UN Security Council monitors said ISIS established its “Cubs of the Caliphate” recruitment program around 2014, targeting boys aged 10 to 15. The monitors warned that the recruitment and mobilization of young people and minors by ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and their affiliates appeared to be accelerating and expanding.